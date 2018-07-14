Singh brothers say Fortis Healthcare will grow stronger under IHH ownership

-
ALSO READ
Fortis board meets today, IHH emerges front runner to buy controlling stake
IHH eyes 20% growth in India through acquisitions, expansion of facilities
Fortis deal heats up with IHH making a better offer; stock jumps 4%
Fortis battle may drag; TPG-Manipal, IHH await shareholder verdict
Fortis Healthcare management charts recovery plan amid financial crisis
-
On the day the country’s second-largest private health care company chose a new owner, the erstwhile promoters of Fortis Healthcare, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, welcomed the move. “We are happy to note the successful completion and selection of IHH as the partner for Fortis,” the Singh brothers said.
Unlike Ranbaxy, the drug major that the brothers inherited and subsequently sold to Daiichi Sankyo, they co-founded Fortis with one hospital in 2001. Commenting on the future prospect of the healthcare chain, the brothers said they were confident that the organisation would grow stronger under the new ownership.
ALSO READ: IHH wins race to acquire Fortis with Rs 40-bn bid, beats TPG-Manipal
The brothers, however, did not comment on issues around the Fortis brand, the rights for which are with them. However, there are claims by certain parties and the case is in the courts. An investigation into the accounts of Fortis Healthcare by law firm Luthra and Luthra concluded that they were to blame for mismanagement of the company’s finances.
Fortis management authorised the investigation following allegations that the Singhs had availed of unsecured loans worth Rs 4.45 billion without the approval of the board.
ALSO READ: Fortis accepts Rs 40-bn investment offer from IHH at Rs 170 per share
The Singh brothers did not respond to e-mailed questions in regard to brand ownership or give their reaction to the investigation findings. The brothers are currently embroiled with several investigations and legal cases involving Daiichi Sankyo, Religare Enterprises, among others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU