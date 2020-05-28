Singtel's annual profit plunges 65%, takes $1.3 bn-hit on Airtel snag

-
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday said full-year net profit plummeted 65.2% as it faced tough competition in Australia and took a S$1.80 billion ($1.28 billion) hit related to its stake in Bharti Airtel Ltd's.
Singtel's operating revenue for the year slipped 2% to S$16.54 billion as the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in February pressured operations further.
