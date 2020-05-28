JUST IN
Russia postpones SCO, BRICS summits; new dates to be announced later

A high-ranking source familiar with preparations has recently told Sputnik that Russia has decided to postpone the SCO summit

ANI 

Municipal tankers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, on a street in Moscow, Russia. Photo: PTI
The BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summits, expected to be held in Russia in July, will be postponed, and new dates will be determined to take into consideration the epidemiological situation development, the Kremlin said on Wednesday (local time).

A high-ranking source familiar with preparations has recently told Sputnik that Russia has decided to postpone the SCO summit, adding it could be held closer to the fall.

"Taking into consideration the coronavirus pandemic and relevant temporary restrictions, the organising committee ... has decided to postpone until later the meeting of BRICS leaders and the SCO council session, which were previously planned for July 21-23 in St. Petersburg," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The decision on the new dates of the summits will depend on the development of the epidemiological situations in participating nations and in the world in general, the Kremlin added.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 08:43 IST

