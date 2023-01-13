JUST IN
Sleep solutions firm Wakefit raises $40 mn in funding from Investcorp
Senior executives at NDTV quit, company says putting new team in place
Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to Rs 3,053 cr, attrition declines
Tech Mahindra opens Google Cloud Delivery Center in Mexico's Guadalajara
After founders Roys, some more senior executives of NDTV step down
Mahindra Lifespace buys 4.25 acre land in B'luru to build housing project
Zomato CEO bought swanky sports cars after raising funds: Ashneer Grover
Godrej Properties buys land in Chennai worth Rs 100 cr for housing project
Rapido shuts down app in Maharashtra; HC told firm doesn't have licence
Carbon Resources says in 'open-ended discussion' for Khaitans' tea business
Business Standard

Siva group companies set to settle past payment dues with lenders

Siva group offers Rs 81 cr to lenders

Topics
Bankruptcy | NPA | NCLT

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

This is the second settlement with the banks by the Siva group after it repaid IL&FS dues early this month

Companies owned by Chennai-based serial entrepreneur C Sivasankaran are close to signing loan settlement agreements with a slew of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India that would see these accounts becoming standard again.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 18:49 IST

