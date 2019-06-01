Siva group gave dud shares of Tata Teleservices for funds from IFIN

Chennai-based entrepreneur C gave (TTSL) as collateral to raise funds from IFIN, a subsidiary of IL&FS.

And, as a quid pro quo, he arranged for foreign junkets, helicopter rides and paid for the renovation of apartments of top IL&FS officials in Brussels. The auditors of connived with the management and failed to raise red flag on the issue.

These are revelations made by the Serious Fraud and Investigation Office (SFIO), in its charge sheet filed before the additional sessions-cum-special judge ( Act) of Mumbai, on Thursday.

“The primary security for the loans advanced by IFIN, from December 2011 to December 2014, to the were the shares held by the in TTSL (an unlisted company). The security, valued at Rs 82 a share, was carried over for subsequent fresh lending till 2014. Keeping a constant quantum of shares without re-evaluating the value of such shares drastically reduced the security cover of such lending. Finally, the (RBI) observed that the value of such shares should be treated as nil and should provide provision for total investment in TTSL,” the complaint said.

In 2014, while lending to the Siva group, another company Emerald Stones, was valued at Rs 59.62 crore and another loan was taken. However, no physical examination or documentation was undertaken for the security, the chargesheet said and relied on a letter of a chartered accountant of the borrower.

As on March 2015, the exposure of IFIN to the stood at Rs 184 crore and without any adequate cover.

During December 2015, IFIN subscribed to the optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to the tune of Rs 190 crore of the Siva group, which are effectively interest free debentures. These debentures were unsecured for five years. The RBI recommended 100 per cent diminution of value on these investments upon inspection.

New loans were given to the Siva group which were actually a non-performing asset of IFIN. Few loans were closed pursuant to exercise of IFIN right over TTSL shares which had no value in the market. “Few other loans were closed by repayment which was funded by IFIN by way of subscribing to the OCDs issued by Siva Green Power Projects,” the charge sheet said.

The fraudulent circuitous transactions between IFIN and Siva group had aided to projecting a rosy picture of financial statements to defraud the lenders of IFIN, it said. In quid pro quo, email evidence shows that was arranging hospitality for IL&FS chairman Ravi Parthasarathy, director Vibhav Kapoor, and vice-chairman Hari Sankaran.

These include foreign travel, private jets and helicopter rides, booking resorts and arranging for interiors of their flats in Brussels, among others. IFIN had entered into 15 transactions of advancing loans to the Siva group but repayment was done only for four transactions, the charge sheet said.

The chargesheet was also filed against former Deloitte CEO Udayan Sen, Kalpesh Mehta, N Sampath Ganesh, and Deloitte Haskins, among others, for failing to raise red flags while auditing the account books of IFIN.