Siva Shelters & Construction repays IL&FS debt worth Rs 80 crore

Chennai-based real estate firm, Siva Shelters & Construction has settled it’s dues with Financial (IFIN) by making a payment of Rs 80 crore to the firm before December—end deadline.

IFIN, a subsidiary of IL&FS, the bankrupt infrastructure financing and construction company, had disbursed Rs 50 crore as to SSCL.

The loan—part of a sanctioned Rs 175 crore—was secured by way of an exclusive registered mortgage over approximately 17 acres of land parcels in Chennai.