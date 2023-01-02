JUST IN
Siva Shelters & Construction repays IL&FS debt worth Rs 80 crore
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Chhawchharia objects to Kapoor using designation of Jet Airways CEO
Business Standard

Siva Shelters & Construction repays IL&FS debt worth Rs 80 crore

IFIN, a subsidiary of IL&FS, the bankrupt infrastructure financing and construction company, had disbursed Rs 50 crore as loan to SSCL

BS Reporter 

debt
Representational image

Chennai-based real estate firm, Siva Shelters & Construction has settled it’s dues with IL&FS Financial (IFIN) by making a payment of Rs 80 crore to the firm before December—end deadline.

IFIN, a subsidiary of IL&FS, the bankrupt infrastructure financing and construction company, had disbursed Rs 50 crore as loan to SSCL.

The loan—part of a sanctioned Rs 175 crore—was secured by way of an exclusive registered mortgage over approximately 17 acres of land parcels in Chennai.

.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 23:34 IST

