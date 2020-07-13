Six Indian drug firms that are doing serious business in coronavirus times

India’s pharmaceutical companies shine bright in the coronavirus pandemic, turning a corner after sweating it out in the coveted US market due to pricing pressure, consolidation and regulatory scrutiny.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA's regulator for drug and food safety, has sped up approvals for facilities of Indian drug manufacturers. Analysts say the pandemic has opened the door for Indian companies manufacturing a spectrum of drugs like hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential “game changer” in ...