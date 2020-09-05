Six out of top 10 infrastructure companies struggling to stay afloat

Infrastructure companies are now a dying breed in the country. The swift fall of Mumbai airport operator GVK Power & Infrastructure is just another addition to a steady decline and bankruptcy of construction and infra firms since 2014.

Six of the top 10 infrastructure companies in FY14 have either gone bankrupt or are struggling to stay afloat due to a sharp decline in market capitalisation and declining revenues and profits. These companies have lost 70 per cent of their market capitalisation in the past six years and four of them are down 90 per cent or more during the ...