Six years of Jio: Tracing the telco's dominance in the Indian market

-
ALSO READ
Tariff hike boost helps Reliance Jio log 24% jump in net profit
Reliance Jio announces Rs 259 monthly prepaid recharge plan: Details here
5G spectrum auction: Why the 700-MHz band is on telcos' bandwidth
Jio Platforms net profit rises 23% to Rs 4,313 crore; revenue up 21.8%
Tariff hikes needed for monetising Rs 2 trn investment: Analysts on Jio 5G
-
When Reliance Jio launched Jio on September 5, 2016, India had over 1.02 billion mobile users. These were served by 11 other firms in addition to Jio. Bharti Airtel was the largest service provider with 25.03 per cent market share.
Six years later, the number of subscribers has risen to over 1.14 billion according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data for June. The number of active service providers has shrunk to five. Jio, with 36 per cent market share, is the number one player in the segment. The growth has been led by Jio’s disruptive pricing, innovation and investments. After it began operations, it offered free data and voice calls for the first six months.
A year later, it launched a 4G-enabled feature phone called JioPhone spurring growth in Tier II and III towns. It is also the largest home broadband service provider and now plans to target 100 million homes by providing fixed wireless access after the launch of its 5G service. In FY21, it raised Rs 1.52 trillion from 13 investors. These together own around 33 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 23:51 IST