SJ Developers, Mayfair Hotels tie up for residential-cum-resort project

Bhubaneswar-based realty major SJ Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd is coming up with a residential-cum-resort project spread over 18.5 acres of land at Satasankha in Puri district.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 115 crore, is likely to be completed by October 2022. According to the company, the project - Royal Palm Village - is one of its kind with a mix of vacation villas and an exotic resort.

SJ developers on Tuesday announced its association with eastern India’s leading hotel chain, Hotels and Resorts, to manage and operate the convention hall, spa and resort.

The Royal Palm Village comprises 68 2-BHK and 52 1-BHK ultra luxury air conditioned villas with a private swimming pool, wooden deck, lawn and private car parking. While the residential project will be spread on 12.5 acres of land, the resort will come up on the remaining 6 acres.

While the two-BHK villas, with a built up area of 1175 sq ft and a private pool, would cost Rs 92.5 lakh, one-BHK villas, with a built up area of 663 sqft and swimming pool, will be available at a price of Rs 60 lakhs.

“We are delighted to having associated with Hotels and Resorts for our upcoming resort in Royal Palm Village, Satasankha, Puri. Our association with to manage and operate the resort comes as a feather on the crown for the villa owners over and above the amenities and facilities being planned in this project, making these residences a world class living”, Sadhak Mishra, managing director of SJ Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd told media persons here.

Mayfair Hotels and Resorts owns 11 properties in different parts of the country, including 6 in the state.

In a first, the hotel chain has joined hands with SJ developers to manage and operate the property. Otherwise all properties are owned and managed by Mayfair Hotels and Resorts in the state.

“Mayfair Hotels and Resorts with the leadership of our CMD Dilip Ray is delighted to be associated with SJ Developers to manage and operate the upcoming resort at Satsankha near Puri in Royal Palm Village. It is truly an amazing location and ideal for great retreat, conventions and a fantastic wedding destination. The concept of resort is well within our theme of Stay with us and Stay with Nature”, said Pradipta Mohapatra, assistant vice president (sales and marketing) of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts.