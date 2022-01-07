SJVN clocks highest ever 1,480 MU of electricity generation in Oct-Dec

-
State-run SJVN's power stations have clocked the highest ever 1,480 MU (million units) of electricity generation in the October-December quarter of 2021-22.
SJVN has surpassed the previous record of 1,343 MU in the corresponding period of FY 2019-20, from all its power stations, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN said in a statement.
Sharma said against total design energy of 8,700 million units for full financial year 2021-22 from its power stations, SJVN in just three quarters of this fiscal has generated 8,321 million units of energy.
By consistent maintenance of the machines to deliver the highest level of performance and optimum utilization of the available water, SJVN has been able to consistently exceed the design energy and highest machine availability.
Sharma applauded the efforts of the officials manning operation and maintenance of the power stations, for establishing new benchmarks and carving new milestones in power generation.
SJVN started with a single hydro project in the year 1988, and at present, the company has a portfolio of more than 16,000 MW, out of which 2016.5 MW is under operation and the rest is under various stages of development.
SJVN has a footprint in nine states of India and in two neighboring countries Nepal and Bhutan. The company has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission.
SJVN is aiming for achieving an installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040.
