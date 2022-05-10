Skillmatics raises $16 mn in series B funding round led by Sofina

Skillmatics, a global brand for children’s educational and resources, has raised $16 million in Series B funding, led by Sofina with participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital India and Jalaj Dani Family Office.

The funds will be used to strengthen Skillmatics' presence in the US, expand the brand's product offerings to new age groups and product categories, scale up its presence in new international markets and make strategic acquisitions in adjacent categories.

“Parents today want to provide their children with meaningful play experiences that drive social interaction and build formative skills. This fundraise gives us the fuel to build new capabilities, grow our team across our offices in the US and India, expand our reach, and take us one step closer to building an iconic brand that is loved by families around the world,” said Dhvanil Sheth, founder & CEO of Skillmatics.

Operating in a $100 billion global toys and market, Skillmatics designs content-led and play centric learning resources. The company has launched a number of successful product lines including Guess in 10, Write & Wipe Activity Mats and Found It!.

“We have built a rapid and iterative product development engine that is 5X faster than incumbents and has a highly data-driven approach to product design. We are excited to leverage this process to launch new products across a wider range of categories,” said Devanshi Kejriwal, co-founder & creative director of Skillmatics.

“The Skillmatics team exudes contagious energy balanced with a deeply thoughtful approach to creating delightful educational experiences for young families. As a company that operates at the crossroads of consumer brand building, education and sustainability, Skillmatics’ mission resonates with several of Sofina’s investment priorities and we look forward to partnering with them in their growth journey,” said Tanya Sen, principal, Sofina.

Skillmatics sells globally via online marketplaces, its own website and offline retailers like Walmart, Target and Hamleys. A bestseller on Amazon, Skillmatics has garnered tremendous customer love with over 100,000+ reviews from customers globally, with an average rating of 4.7 (out of 5). The company is currently present across 15 countries and has sold over 5 million products since its launch.

With the Series B round, Skillmatics has raised close to $24 million, including a $6 million Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India in April 2021 and a $1.8 million Seed round in April 2019 led by Sequoia India’s Surge programme.