SKODA AUTO DigiLab and Volkswagen IT Services kick-off i-mobilothon

ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India today announced the launch of i-mobilothon, an event in collaboration with Volkswagen IT services. i-mobilothon offers an inclusive, agile and multi-disciplinary collaborative environment for creative minds and code developers to leverage their skills in building prototypes that drive real business impact at scale.

The contest is open to teams from start-ups, as well as university students across India who possess a knack for innovation and disruptive technology. The event will also be open to employees of Volkswagen group in India.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India said, “ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab is responsible for growing our core business of mobility through innovative digital solutions. It is my strong conviction that the right environment is a key empowering influence for young and innovative minds to come together and be the torch-bearers of progress. With this platform, we look forward to enabling an array of solutions around mobility and IT.”

The 14-week long hackathon will be held online in two stages. Contestants will have the option to choose between scenarios that echo future car connectivity, customer experience, business digitization, pre-sales and post-sales challenges driven by artificial intelligence, augmented reality and data analytics. The last date for submission of entries is 30th July 2021. The hackathon will conclude in the last week of September 2021 after two evaluation levels and the final prototype demo.

Headquartered in Pune, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) is the new company that represents the passenger vehicle brands of Volkswagen Group in India.

SAVWIPL’s division, ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab India is one of the 4 agile business innovation hubs for ŠKODA AUTO globally joining those based in Prague, Tel Aviv and Beijing. The division functions as a start-up collaborator in the IT industry, allowing ŠAVWIPL to sustainably strengthen its expertise in both innovation and digital development.

SAVWIPL has been formed following the merger of Volkswagen India Private Limited (VWIPL), ŠKODA AUTO India Private Limited (SAIPL), and Volkswagen Group Sales India Private Limited (NSC). The combined entity oversees the Indian operations of five brands – ŠKODA AUTO, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

SAVWIPL operates two manufacturing facilities - at Chakan, Pune and Shendra, Aurangabad.