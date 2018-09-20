Skybags to Brylcreem, big brands are making a beeline for Varun Dhawan

In the past six months, chances are that Varun Dhawan has leapt off a screen or hoarding near you selling everything from backpacks and adhesives to hair gel and beard styling products. The young actor who is believed to charge close to Rs 750 million a year (for a 3-day commitment), has turned into a popular choice for big, mainstream brands.

Hindustan Unilever has signed him for its men’s hairstyling line Brylcreem and Fashion Big Bazaar from the Future group has him curating an eponymous apparel line. And he has become the face of the government’s Skill India ...