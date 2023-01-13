JUST IN
Sleep solutions firm Wakefit raises $40 mn in funding from Investcorp
Senior executives at NDTV quit, company says putting new team in place
Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to Rs 3,053 cr, attrition declines
Tech Mahindra opens Google Cloud Delivery Center in Mexico's Guadalajara
After founders Roys, some more senior executives of NDTV step down
Mahindra Lifespace buys 4.25 acre land in B'luru to build housing project
Zomato CEO bought swanky sports cars after raising funds: Ashneer Grover
Godrej Properties buys land in Chennai worth Rs 100 cr for housing project
Rapido shuts down app in Maharashtra; HC told firm doesn't have licence
Carbon Resources says in 'open-ended discussion' for Khaitans' tea business
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Senior executives at NDTV quit, company says putting new team in place
icon-arrow-left
Siva group companies set to settle past payment dues with lenders
Business Standard

Sleep solutions firm Wakefit raises $40 mn in funding from Investcorp

Start-up will use money for expanding manufacturing and supply chain capabilities

Topics
sleep | Technology | start- ups

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The company last year launched 12 physical stores

Wakefit.co, a home and sleep solutions start-up, has raised $40 million in funding from Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp. Existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Verlinvest, and SIG also participated in the series D round.

The company will use the money for improving products, omnichannel presence, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. It will hire new employees and step up brand building initiatives.

“The Series D round comes at a vital point in our growth journey as we continue to expand our presence across India. This funding round will solidify our position in the home and sleep solutions space, and will enable us to scale up our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities,” said Ankit Garg, CEO and co-founder of Wakefit.co.

The company last year launched 12 physical stores and aims to increase the number to 100 across 20 cities in the next three years.

“We are excited to invest in Wakefit.co as it continues its journey towards becoming the market-leading sleep solutions and home decor omnichannel brand. The investment aligns with Investcorp’s thesis on the increasing consolidation of unorganised sectors by emerging consumer brands,” said Varun Laul, partner at Investcorp PE.

The company earned Rs 636 crore as revenue in FY22 a 54 per cent jump from FY21. The firm aims to close FY24 at over Rs 1,200 crore in revenue, while also turning EBITDA positive.

IndigoEdge was the exclusive advisor for Wakefit.co on the transaction.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sleep

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 18:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.