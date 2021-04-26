Slim chances of SP Group getting SC reprieve: Lawyers on review petition

The Mistry group's review petition in the will be an important milestone in the Tata versus Mistry legal fight with lawyers saying that very few review petitions succeed at the apex court.

"The overturning of the NCLAT judgement by the threatens to loom large over the head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Alleging that the has failed to consider all allegations pertaining to oppression and mismanagement at Tata Sons, the Shapoorji Pallonji group has filed a review petition. It is pertinent to note that the scope of review petition is limited as the petition is admitted only when there is discovery of new and important matter or evidence or when there is an apparent mistake or error on the face of the record. In the present case, the Supreme court has considered all the presented facts including oppression and mismanagement of minorities, therefore restricting the admission of the same," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates.

The Mistry petition has pointed out some alleged errors in the judgment, which diluted the powers of Act, especially relating to the power and responsibilities of the independent directors and trust nominees.

"It will be interesting to see what the decision of the Supreme Court will be considering that former CJI S A Bobde has retired," said another

The Supreme Court in its judgment on March 26 had upheld the decision of the board in October 2016 to remove -- its then chairman -- from office and later the company's board and set aside National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) earlier order restoring Mistry's appointment as executive chairman of the Tata group.

As per the articles of association of Tata Sons, the trust nominated directors have the veto power over the decisions to be taken by the holding company even if its stake falls upto 40 per cent. The Trusts own 66 per cent stake in while the Mistry family own 18.4 per cent stake.

Lawyers said yet another battle is now brewing between the two friends-turned-foes over valuation of Mistry's stake in the company. While the Mistry group is seeking Rs 1.76 trillion for its stake, the Tata group has pegged the valuation at only Rs 80,000 crore. "There is complete mismatch over valuation and the legal fracas is just posturing to get a better valuation. Both sides have a long haul ahead," said a Mumbai-based lawyer.