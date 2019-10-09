Slowdown blues: Q2 Nifty50 earnings may decline despite corporate tax cut

The July-September 2019 period could be one of the worst quarters for corporate earnings in recent years if the estimates by leading brokerages on Dalal Street are anything to go by.

Gains from the corporate tax cut last month are likely to be offset by lower sales volume and revenue contraction in key sectors such as automobiles, energy, metals, and mining. The combined net profit of the Nifty50 companies is estimated to decline by 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the second quarter, its worst showing in the last three years with the exception of the December 2018 quarter, ...