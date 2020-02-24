Slowdown in IT and real estate sectors a pain point for Info Edge

Info Edge’s December quarter (Q3) earnings clearly indicate that weakness in the overall economy has started catching up with it. The company, which had been an outlier before the third quarter, has been hit by a slowdown in the two key sectors of IT and real estate.

Subdued hiring in the IT sector and prolonged stress in the real estate sector are likely to keep growth of Info Edge’s recruitment (Naukri) and real estate (99acres) business under pressure at least in the near term. The two segments accounted for 90 per cent of Info Edge’s revenues in Q3. Further, ...