Sluggish market may delay Posco decision on investing in India steel plant

A weak steel market could delay a Posco decision on investing in a steel plant in India. The Korean major had renewed its interest in investing in an upstream project in the sector, after India asked if it would consider a joint investment with state-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.

Its past experience in India had made it cautious; now, demand worries in the steel market is another reason to put off a decision in the near term. “The Indian steel market is very weak and is most likely to face oversupply in the near future. So, we are not sure whether we will be able to make money ...