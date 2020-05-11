JUST IN
Pension funds, PE may invest in renewable projects, roads after lockdown
Business Standard

Small brands using familiarity to redefine engagement with customers

A clutch of home grown food and beverage brands are using their familiarity with local communities to redefine the terms of engagement with customers

Topics
Coronavirus | grocery retail | Lockdown

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Having spent the past couple of years struggling to find retail space, customer recall and establish national reach with marketing budgets a fraction of that of the big brands, small food and beverage brands are redefining their unique proposition amidst a lockdown.

Instead of looking to expand their footprint or pitching the brand as one that caters to young and millennial tastes and lifestyles, many small local and hyperlocal brands are talking about safety, convenience and strong community roots. With customer data to guide them, brands such as Wingreens, id Fresh Food, Licious, Keya ...

First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 23:06 IST

