Small cars vroom into spotlight, sales set to hit a four-year high in Jan

India’s small car segment that has been losing out to utility vehicles is back in the spotlight — thanks to the new Santro. Since its launch on 23 October, the new generation Santro has garnered over 45,000 bookings. The company is expected to stop taking bookings temporarily and resume it next month once new orders touch 50,000.

With demand far outstripping production, there is currently a waiting of three months for the model. One thing this sales momentum has done is to defy the belief that small isn’t beautiful for car buyers in India. Driving this growth ...