Small group of innovators in India finds ways to bring down medical bills

Not very long ago at M S Ramaiah Hospitals, a patient who came in with a minor cardiac issue developed bradycardia. While a healthy heart clocks between 60 and 100 beats a minute, his started beating below 30. “We could revive him because the resident doctor who was in another ward got an audio alert and shifted him to the ICU in time.

A temporary pacemaker was installed,” says Anil Kumar, professor and head of medicine at the Bengaluru-based hospital. The audio alert was sent out through a cloud-based patient monitoring system by Stasis, a city-based start-up. Stasis ...