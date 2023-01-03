JUST IN
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in Manhattan federal court
Total aluminum production dropped by 2% to 566,000 tonnes in Q3: Vedanta
Tata Digital's Mukesh Bansal to step away from Tata Neu's daily ops: Report
Reliance Consumer Products to acquire 50% stake in makers of Sosyo
India will lead in AI use for solving 'real' issues, says Satya Nadella
HealthKart eyes foray into the US market, plans IPO in next 2-3 years
Google-CCI tussle: Industry divided even before the hearing starts
Builders go for outright land buys amid better residential demand
Sebi issues demand notice to Singh brothers in fund diversion case
M&E sector likely to log 12-14% revenue growth in FY24, says Crisil
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
RailTel ties up with tech firm to monetise Wi-Fi project at 6,100 stations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Smartphone flattens internet growth curve in India, shows Trai data

Even as usage rises, internet reach and growth has stalled

Topics
India smartphone growth | Internet users in India | TRAI

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 

Mobile, smartphones, internet, gaming, tech
The reason is not hard to find â€” smartphones. As their prices hit the roof, smartphone adoption at the middle and lower end has stalled and therefore the internetâ€™s growth has stalled

The growth rate of the internet in India has almost flattened.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India smartphone growth

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU