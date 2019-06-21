Smartphone makers plan to discuss CCI notice on deals with Google

Leading smartphone makers operating in the country are planning to adopt a concerted strategy after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) sought details of their business deals with software giant Google. Major players like Samsung, Xiaomi and Lava, which have been served notices seeking details of their deals with Google, are currently undecided on how to respond.

According to sources, since the CCI has sought details of many of their internal business operations, handset makers are in a state of confusion. Given the gravity of the matter and Google’s importance for sustenance of ...