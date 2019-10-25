Smartphone shipment touches all-time high of 49 mn units, defies slowdown

-
ALSO READ
Apple to Samsung: 75 new smartphone models to kick off festive season sales
Smartphone firms storm smart TV market, thanks to low data tariffs
At 42%, Chinese smartphone majors' India market share reaches highest level
Top 5 smartphone manufacturers have taken over about 80% of market: Report
Smartphone buyers interested in spending Rs 40,000 for a new device: Survey
-
Amid a consumption slowdown in consumer goods market, smartphone shipment surged to its highest level in July-September quarter. It touched 49 million, 15% higher than the corresponding period last year. Given the maturity of smartphone users — in terms of digital content consumption, commerce, and communication — the phone has become central to people’s lives, analysts said. This has placed it at the top of their priority list.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU