Discounts a speed-breaker for Maruti: Q2 profit falls 39% to Rs 1,358 cr
Business Standard

Smartphone shipment touches all-time high of 49 mn units, defies slowdown

Given the maturity of smartphone users - in terms of digital content consumption, commerce, and communication - the phone has become central to people's lives, analysts said

Arnab Dutta 

Representative Image

Amid a consumption slowdown in consumer goods market, smartphone shipment surged to its highest level in July-September quarter. It touched 49 million, 15% higher than the corresponding period last year. Given the maturity of smartphone users — in terms of digital content consumption, commerce, and communication — the phone has become central to people’s lives, analysts said. This has placed it at the top of their priority list.




First Published: Fri, October 25 2019. 00:43 IST

