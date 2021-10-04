Smartstaff raises $4.3 mn in seed funding from Blume Ventures and others

-
ALSO READ
Fintech startup slice raises $20 mn from Gunosy, Blume Ventures and others
Invest-tech platform dezrve. raises $7 million in seed funding round
Healthtech startup Ultrahuman raises $17.5m in Series B funding round
Microblogging platform Koo eyes going global after cracking India market
FrontRow raises $14 million in funding from Eight Roads Ventures, others
-
Blue-collar workforce management platform Smartstaff (previously Qikwork) has raised $4.3 million in seed funding from Blume Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners and Arkam Ventures, along with Gemba Capital and some angels.
Smartstaff helps businesses hire and manage their blue collar workforce by digitising workforce management practices. Their goal is to enable 100 million blue collar workers in India to get access to better work by leveraging the power of technology. The funds raised will be used for further enhancing the product and building the team.
Arpit Dave, co-founder & CEO, Smartstaff, said, “With more and more industrial workers getting access to smartphones, we see a huge potential in using technology to reimagine workplace processes, and unlock massive value for companies and workers alike”.
Blue collar workers' space has traditionally been managed by contractors and middle-men with notice boards, entry registers and excel sheets. The resulting inefficiencies and productivity losses are huge, with the average manufacturing plant seeing up to 30 per cent monthly blue collar worker attrition, and as much as 20 per cent absenteeism at the shift level. Workers also struggle with incorrect payouts from factories in addition to pay and PF embezzlement by middle men amongst other things.
Smartstaff solves these challenges with a mobile-based, workforce management and staffing solution. It helps the manufacturing industry upgrade from legacy processes, and dramatically reduces attrition and absenteeism while improving their workers’ visibility into payouts, statutory contributions and their timesheets. Currently, over 30,000 man hours of work is tracked everyday on the Smartstaff platform with clients including Raymonds, Enamor, Dixcy and more. The company expects to have over 10,000 workers on its platform by the end of the year.
Smartstaff was founded in October 2020 by four co-founders and ex-colleagues at Runnr – Arpit Dave, Viral Chhajer, Gnanesh Chilukuri and Aravind Reddy. Blume Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners were also early backers of Runnr. All four founders have previously founded and scaled-up startups. The fast growing team, currently at 60 members, comes with rich experience in Product, Tech, Marketing & Operations.
Sameer Brij Verma, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners, added, “We at Nexus are very excited to partner again with Runnr’s founding team to re-imagine blue-collar recruitment and staffing for over 100 million workers in the country. Via their new-age work-force management platform, SmartStaff aims to drive game-changing efficiencies in the way manufacturing and supply chain companies source, retain, upskill, pay and incentivise their staff.’’
"Indian manufacturing is silently powered by tens of thousands of SMBs and their workforces. And yet, the ability to enhance that labor discovery, employment, productivity and transparency - is alarmingly low. The Smartstaff solution has already wowed some of the smaller and largest employers in the space. We will soon see the core of Indian manufacturing be powered by Smartstaff", said Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures.
“Over the past decade, smartphone penetration across India has triggered waves of new age platforms disrupting large markets. We see Smartstaff leading the change by digitising workplace processes for manufacturers, and enabling 100M+ blue collar manufacturing workers to use their smartphones as an instrument of productivity with information on shifts, payouts, savings, jobs, and communication,” commented Bala Srinivasa, managing director at Arkam Ventures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU