Snapdeal sees 493% rise in kids apparel category in Jan-July

Snapdeal, which has pivoted as a value-focused e-commerce company, said the sales of kids’ in terms of units sold has grown by 493 per cent from January to July this year.

This makes the kids’ fashion category one of the biggest gainers amongst other categories on The share of kids’ in the overall fashion category sales has also increased in the same period.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, kidswear in general saw huge growth online as parents tried to keep children away from crowded markets and malls.

There is also growing and active involvement of children in making their own choices online and parents completing the purchase for them.

The older Gen-Z children closely follow social media influencer culture, assess peer purchases, shortlist choices and heavily determine the final purchase decisions for their

“Spending on children's clothes is no longer limited to special occasions such as birthdays and festivals. Parents now buy kids apparel as per needs of season, size and also driven by extra discounts during sale offerings. Mimicking the fashion preferences for adults, the purchasing behavior for kids apparel now leans towards more functional and comfortable choices, albeit with a high trendiness quotient. With increased frequency of online purchases for kids’ clothes, customers prefer value-priced merchandise including combo packs,” said a spokesperson.

With more kids’ fashion being bought online, shopping trends on indicated consumer preferences for deals that offered more value.

The popular price points on Snapdeal include Rs 400-600 for combo pack offerings, followed by the second best-selling range of Rs 200-400 for individual items.

Track pants saw the highest increase this year with units sold growing 17X since January 2021. T-Shirts with 8X growth and top and bottom sets with 11X growth have been the other strong performers in the same time period.

While a large percentage of the demand continues to come from southern markets and there has also been a steady increase in demand from cities in North and West India.

Snapdeal has expanded the choice available in the kids apparel by adding popular brands like Luke and Lilly, Hopscotch, Gini and Jony, Cherokee, Donuts, Colt, Hellcat, Kyda, Aarika, Naughty Ninos and more.

Ahead of the festive season, Snapdeal has also expanded the selection of ethnic fashion for kids.