Sobha: Leverage, cash flows in coming quarters to be key triggers for stock

Bengaluru-based realty player Sobha's June quarter operational numbers were weak, dropping 28 and 39 per cent in volume and value terms, respectively, as compared to sales in the March quarter. Though volumes are weak at 0.65 million square feet, analysts believe it is a reasonable performance given the lockdown in April and May.

Volumes in the month of June at 0.30-0.35 million square feet are around 80 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 monthly run rate. About 74 per cent of the sales volumes are accounted for by the Bengaluru market where enquiries are now back at the pre-Covid-19 ...