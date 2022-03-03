Social Alpha, Villgro, Brigade REAP invest seed $375,000 in Strawcture Eco

Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP announce seed investment of $375,000 in Strawcture Eco, a sustainable construction startup, to build next-generation green building materials that are durable, affordable, and sustainable. The company also saw participation from Rahul Talwar (Director, DLF Family Office) and some HNIs.

Strawcture Eco develops engineered bio-panels out of agricultural residues. The company also said that Strawcture Eco prevents stubble burning by creating an alternative application for agricultural waste that provides better incentives to farmers. Further, the construction sector’s enormous carbon footprint, coupled with high-water requirements during the lifecycle of construction, makes the company’s bio-panels the ideal, impact-driven alternative.

The company, whose revenue doubled during the past two years despite Covid-19, services clients in more than 11 states. Some of its key clients include ICICI Infrastructure, Heritage Experiential International School, Jayadeva Hospital, and SELCO Foundation.

The real estate sector contributes significantly to global warming, and also responsible for depleting natural resources. A large part of the greenhouse gases emitted on account of construction activity remains embodied in buildings forever, resulting in an unsustainable growth model.

In India, only five per cent of structures claim to be green buildings under the guidelines of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) set up in 2001. India is expected to witness strong growth in the green building sector, thus increasing the demand for green building materials.