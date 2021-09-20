Social commerce firm Trell acquires Womaniya for undisclosed sum

-
Social commerce platform Trell said Monday it has acquired Womaniya, a community that empowers women to be self aware on wellness and self-care.
Womaniya provides support and credible information on a variety of subjects, including menstrual health, child care, nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness, to name a few. The integration of Trell and Womaniya will result in a more comprehensive solution to improve efficiency, help, and facilitate collaborations among the women's community.
“We are happy to welcome Womaniya's impressive team to the Trell family. Womaniya is a great strategic fit for Trell and will create significant value for the community of women who account for more than 60 per cent of our user base, and they generate more than 72 per cent of the content on Trell. With Womaniya's expertise and Trell’s reach, we will create innovative solutions that educate and empower women, as well as provide them with financial inclusion and the freedom to monetize through social commerce,” said Pulkit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Trell.
Siddharth Kothari and Lakhan Suchdev, co-founders of Womaniya said, “Through Womaniya, we were able to build a strong community of over 400,000 women from tier-2 and tier-3 cities of India. To grow and reach out to more women with credible sources, we always wanted to explore how a sustainable business can be built on a community foundation. Trell, as a social commerce platform, has successfully integrated commerce with the content & community offerings. We are excited about our collaboration with Trell. It will enable us to empower more women across the country.”
