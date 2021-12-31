Social commerce firm Trell credits content creators for sale event's growth

Social commerce platform Trell said on Friday that the content creators drove 300 per cent growth during its five-day sale event, marking the strength of India’s creator economy

More than 8 million content creators made videos during the company’s flagship The Grand Trellion Sale. The top five content creators sold products worth more than Rs 2.5 crore, earning roughly Rs 100,000 each.

The platform, which is backed by investments from Mirae Asset, H&M Group and LB Investments, witnessed traffic sessions of over 350 million users from content to commerce pages.

“We are overwhelmed to have received such a positive response to our first flagship sale. With millions of creators creating informative and entertaining content for our audience and platform, the outcome has been far beyond expectations,” said Pulkit Agrawal, CEO and co-Founder, Trell.

The major factor driving growth during the sale was content across 12 regional languages. This resulted in 10 billion views in 5-days leading to a 500 per cent increase in views and 250 per cent increase in engagement.

The company said that over 75 per cent of shoppers drove demand from Tier 2, Tier 3, and beyond, further affirming Trell's strength in the regional markets of India. The year-end Grand Trellion Sale featured over 1000 established and D2C brands across beauty, personal care, wellness, fashion, and mom and baby care categories.

Trell says that over 45 million users viewed over 2,00,000 products on the platform with the intent to purchase. Beauty and fashion categories performed the best during the sale, with make-up, skincare, and ethnic wear emerging as the most popular products.

The platform, which has a strong lifestyle community, saw over 5000 of its creators coming together to celebrate the first-ever social commerce flagship event and mesmerized over 20 million viewers with the latest lifestyle trends.

According to a report by consulting firm RedSeer, social commerce players are seeing the most growth from tier 2 cities. It is estimated that the e-commerce industry will grow to $140 billion by 2025 from $38 billion in 2020 and major social commerce players will contribute at least 5 per cent by then.

In the area of social commerce, there are also other players such as SoftBank-backed Meesho, BulBul, GlowRoad, Mall91, simsim, DealShare and Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy.