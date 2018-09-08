Social media on autopilot: Top four firms running without a head in India

India’s social media ecosystem is practically running on autopilot. Four of the country’s top social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and now LinkedIn — do not have a head in India.

In the last one year, starting with Umang Bedi, who was managing director of Facebook India, the exits of Taranjeet Singh and Akshay Kothari — India heads of Twitter and LinkedIn, respectively — have left the offices of the three firms without a chief. Facebook’s chat messenger WhatsApp is yet take up a local office, team and a top boss in the ...