JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

H2O.ai closes $100 million in funding led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Business Standard

Social media platform ShareChat bets big on cricket as a sub-category

ShareChat built and helped its creators monetise a live audio product called Chat­rooms, which was launched in April 2020

Topics
ShareChat | Social Media

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

ShareChat builds regional language live audio product, enables monetisation

Local language social pla­t­­form ShareChat is be­t­ting big on cricket as a sub-category, beginn­ing with the IPL and the Int­e­r­national Cricket Coun­cil Twenty20 World Cup season.

This will be aided by audio chatroom sessions with well-known players like Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ash­win, Gautam Gambhir, Shik­har Dhawan, Ajit Agarkar and Akash Chopra.

Shashank Shekhar, senior director for cont­ent strategy and operations, ShareChat and Moj, said interest in aud­io chatrooms was built through existing cricket-loving communities on ShareChat. “We saw use­rs creating chatrooms around the games during IPL, and they were discussing matches almost on a live basis. There was commentary on what is going right, what is going wrong, and it’s more like watching that match together. They were also analysing the match afterwards. So, this was something that started happening organically,” he said.

The recent CricChat sessions with Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dha­wan, and Gautam Gam­bhir have witnessed an engagement of over 600,000 users together.

ShareChat built and helped its creators monetise a live audio product called Chat­rooms, which was launched in April 2020. It claimed to have over 1 billion minutes of streaming on the platform monthly, as of June.

Shekhar said the platform plans to encourage sports as a category, with cricket, in particular, driving conversations. Among categories popular among chatrooms are people celebrating birthdays together at midnight, running talent shows, and celebrities. These are also driving strong interest on the platform.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 09 2021. 01:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.