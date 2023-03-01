Softbank arm SVF Doorbell sells 3.8% stake in Delhivery to raise Rs 954 cr

-
Japanese conglomerate Softbank's arm SVF Doorbell (Cayman) on Wednesday divested 3.8 per cent of its stake in supply chain company Delhivery for Rs 954 crore through open market transactions.
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, City of New York Group Trust, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley Mauritius, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were among the buyers of shares.
According to the block deal data available with the BSE, SVF Doorbell (Cayman) offloaded 2.80 crore shares in eight transactions, amounting to 3.8 per cent stake in the firm.
Delhivery had come out with a Rs 5,235 crore IPO in May 2022. Its shares last closed at Rs 348, 28 per cent below its issue price of Rs 487. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 340.8 each share, taking the aggregate value to Rs 954.24 crore.
Post the latest transaction, the equity shareholding of SVF Doorbell (Cayman) have reduced to 14.58 per cent from 18.42 per cent stake in the company. On Wednesday, shares of Delhivery closed 1.23 per cent higher at Rs 348.40 per piece on BSE.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 21:48 IST
