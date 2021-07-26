SoftBank-backed Unacademy acquires game streaming platform Rheo TV

-
ALSO READ
Facebook-backed Unacademy buys professional networking platform TapChief
Sachin Tendulkar takes guard for new innings at edtech firm Unacademy
Unacademy, Dream11 eye IPL 2021 title rights; Vivo may exit sponsorship
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
K-12 EdTech player LEAD School secures $30 mn in Series D round fundraise
-
SoftBank-backed edtech firm Unacademy announced the acquisition of Rheo TV, a platform that helps professional game streamers livestream their gameplays and monetise those feeds. As part of the deal, Unacademy will fully acquire Rheo TV, and enable the exit of all existing investors. The company did not reveal the value of the transaction.
Existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, AET Fund, Phanindra Sama, Founder and Former CEO of RedBus, and Mahesh Narayanan, Ex-Country Head of Google Mobile will exit fully.
Post acquisition, Rheo TV founders Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar will join Relevel — an Unacademy Group company that focuses on the Indian job market. The aim is to enable job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests, and secure employment at some of India’s top companies — as co-founders.
Rheo TV was set up in August 2019 by Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar to make professional game streaming a mainstream career option in India by building an entertainment ecosystem that drives engagement and monetisation. Within a year of launch, the platform amassed more than 5 million users and over 10,000 live streamers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU