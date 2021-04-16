Softbank Group to invest $450 million in Swiggy at $5.5 billion value

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy is closing $800-mn fundraising round, CEO informs employees
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son eyes bringing Coupang services to Japan
Zomato's Goyal takes a dig at Swiggy; Mumbai clarifies rules on delivery
Zomato and Swiggy leading food delivery race in the country: Report
Exclusive: Goldman money funds' liquidity buffer swells before US election
-
SoftBank Group Corp. is investing in Swiggy at a $5.5 billion valuation, the second funding for the Indian food delivery startup in as many weeks as capital floods the world’s fastest growing internet arena.
The $450 million funding came from Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund 2, a person familiar with the matter said. The financing awaits approval from Indian antitrust regulators, the person added, asking not to be identified talking about a private deal.
Bangalore-based Swiggy competes with multiple food delivery startups including fellow unicorn Zomato, backed by Ant Group Co. and Tiger Global, and the food delivery arm of Amazon.com Inc’s India unit, which recently unveiled its service to Prime members in dozens of zip codes in the city of Bengaluru.
Swiggy had closed an $800 million funding round from investors including Falcon Edge Capital LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. about a week ago. That financing punctuated a historic week for India’s technology industry, when in the space of four days, investors minted at least six new unicorns or startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more. Representatives for SoftBank and Swiggy didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Global investors such as Tiger Global and South Africa’s Naspers Ltd. see growing opportunity in the country’s startup scene. The nation of 1.3 billion people has seen the rapid adoption of smartphones in recent years, explosive growth of inexpensive internet services and a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs.
The venture investments are helping to diversify India’s industry, best known for tech services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. A Credit Suisse Group AG report last month found there are about 100 unicorns in India with a combined market value of $240 billion, in sectors from e-commerce and fintech to education, logistics and food-delivery.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU