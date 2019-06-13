SoftBank in talks to invest $70 million in Indian e-pharmacy Medlife

is looking at investing in Medlife, India’s largest e-pharmacy and healthcare platform by sales. Though the talks are still in early stages, the Japanese investment giant may put in $60 million-$70 million in Medlife, in what could be the first external investment in the five-year-old start-up. According to two persons having the knowledge of the talks, the Bengaluru-based company is seeking a valuation of Rs 3,000 crore or around $430 million, though this is yet to be agreed upon by the two parties.

The sources added that SoftBank, which has a reputation to invest in market leaders, is keen to pick a bet in e-pharmacy and has held talks with other leading players in the segment as well. Medlife, which claims it made Rs 1,000 crore in sales in FY19, is the biggest player in the category, more than five times the size of 1mg and The platform has a pan-Indian delivery network, servicing 20,000 orders a day, and other service lines like e-consultations and lab test booking. The company recently acquired Myra, another e-pharmacy, and e-consultation platform 24/7 to strengthen its offering.

"Yes, we are open to raising funds externally and we have been approached by several large investment houses,” Tushar Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer, said in response to a Business Standard query. He, however, did not comment specifically on the talks with

“We have invested $100 million on our own in the business so far. While we welcome a partnership with marquee investors, we have sufficient resources to achieve our target of a 50 per cent market share in e-pharmacy and a 15 per cent share in the organised diagnostics market in the next three years,” he added in an emailed statement.

Kumar, who started in 2014, is the son of one of the founders of Alkem Laboratories, a $215-billion Indian pharmaceutical major. Since its launch, the company has been supported by the Alkem family, with the most recent top-up of $17 million coming from Prasid Uno Family Trust, a trust set up by Kumar’s father Prabhat Narain Singh.

couldn’t be reached for comment.