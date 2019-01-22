Softbank's new apple of the eye: A potential unicorn called Delhivery

Delhivery, an e-commerce focused delivery start-up, is the latest to have caught the eye of the world’s biggest investor, SoftBank Group. Through its Vision Fund, the Japanese conglomerate is nearing a deal to acquire 38.8 per cent stake in the firm.

The investment is reportedly to the tune of $400 million—and it may well make for eight-year old start-up's entry into the coveted Unicorn Club (a group of companies that are valued at over $1 billion). Softbank could not be reached for its comments for the story. Two things stand out in Delhivery’s ...