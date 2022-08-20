JUST IN
SoftBank taps Sumer Juneja to oversee European investments: Report

Juneja's enhanced role comes amid the impending departures of managing partners Yanni Pipilis and Munish Varma, who are joining a new investment firm led by Misra

Bloomberg 

Softbank
Photo: Reuters

SoftBank Investment Advisers, which runs SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Funds, has given oversight of its European investment team to managing partner Sumer Juneja.

Juneja, who is also responsible for SBIA’s Indian investments, will relocate to London, according to a memo sent to staff by Rajeev Misra reviewed by Bloomberg.

Juneja’s enhanced role comes amid the impending departures of managing partners Yanni Pipilis and Munish Varma, who are joining a new investment firm led by Misra. “Both have made a huge contribution to the firm’s investment activities over the past few years, building our core capabilities in Europe and India,” Misra wrote in the staff memo.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.

U.K. and European companies backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 include buy-now-pay-later specialist Klarna, meal-kit maker Gousto and fantasy soccer platform Sorare.
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 01:37 IST

