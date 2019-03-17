Solar industry can't sustain if lowest price policy continues: Ravi Kailas

Mytrah Energy Chairman Ravi Kailas to B Dasarath Reddy on the country’s renewable energy (RE) sector and insights from his company’s journey. Edited excerpts: Your vision was to build 5 Gw of RE projects in India. What do you now think of that goal? I think it will be greater than that.

When we started in 2010, the whole industry size was 10 Gw and the industry outlook was that we grow to 30 Gw in four or five years. Now, we are talking about 300 or 400 Gw of capacity. You might achieve only 100 G2 but that is still three times of what we anticipated a few ...