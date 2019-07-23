Solar rooftop player ZunRoof now in 50 cities after entering three in south

provider has expanded its operations in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Starting Tuesday, will offer residential solutions to independent homeowners and SMEs (small & medium enterprises) in these three cities.

This second phase of expansion takes ZunRoof’s pan-India presence to over 50 cities. In April this year, had raised a pre-Series A funding of US$1.2 million from Pirojsha Godrej, and is planning to expand to over 100 cities across 12 states by the end of this financial year.

“We had sensed a strong customer demand in southern states of India from the thousands of queries received on our website and social media during last year. The solar panel market in the southern states is dominated by the unorganized sector and initial market survey revealed instances of improper installations, customers being cheated by local players and the absence of substantial after sales service. This is where we come in", ZunRoof Founder and chief executive officer,Pranesh Chaudhary said on the launch.

Bangalore is among the best performing markets for ZunRoof, where they have done over 250 installations.

The company already has a presence in all major north-Indian cities, including the Delhi-NCR region, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Agra, Jaipur, Haridwar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, among others.

Founded in June 2016 by Pranesh Chaudhary and Sushant Sachan, both alumni of IIT- Kharagpur. the home-tech company, powered by a mix of image processing, virtual reality, internet of things and data analytics.