Some customers are talking about delaying our payments: Siemens India

With a debt-free balance sheet, Siemens is focussing on profitability than revenue. However, at the sectoral level, Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Ltd, India, points out to the financial stress that is showing up in receivables.

In an interview with Amritha Pillay, Mathur says clients are deferring certain orders, payments are delayed and cost of production is on a rise. How has been the first month of operations since lockdown was eased for industry? In general, the entire process of opening factories has become difficult and very complicated. ...