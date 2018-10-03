Sony India sales drop for 3rd yr in a row on tough competition in TV market

India's revenue declined for a third year in a row in 2017-18.

Known for its camcorders, home theatre systems and range of television sets, it reported a 2.6 per cent drop in operating revenue to slightly below Rs 70 billion, from Rs 71.8 billion in 2016-17, show data with the registrar of

Sales peaked in 2014-15 at Rs 110 billion and then dropped to Rs 80.7 billion in 2015-16. It then fell 11 per cent the following year, amid a spin-off that separated its mobile handsets business into another subsidiary.

Net profit, however, surged 35.5 per cent in FY18 to almost Rs 1.1 billion, up from Rs 793 million in FY17. Stock-in-trade and finished inventories from the previous year helped its bottom line.

Sources say higher competition in India's robust TV market had dented the firm's share of late. has grown increasingly dependent on its TV portfolio for revenue growth as demand for other products, like camcorders, DVD players, digital cameras and personal computers, remained subdued, with consumers shifting away from these categories. Television sets now contribute nearly 60 per cent to its total India sales, while nearly 15 per cent comes from audio products. Another 15 per cent of sales comes from digital imaging and the remaining 10 per cent from other products.

Several global players have entered the country's smart-TV market, with attractively priced offerings. Sony's 32-inch LED TV series starts at Rs 19,999 but those of Xiaomi, a new player, begins from Rs 13,999. TCL, Thomson, and have raised the heat with similar value for money offerings.

India's counter-strategy is in its premium portfolio, which it plans to leverage. Sunil Nayyar, managing director, recently said they were working to strengthen its premium category and expected a revenue share of 35 per cent from the segment in the next two years. Sony currently gets a fourth of its sales from premium products. "We continue investing in our premium segments and make it affordable by launching finance schemes," he had said.