Sony Pictures collaborates with Facebook for LaLiga streaming in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has collaborated with Facebook to telecast select matches of the Spanish top division football league, LaLiga, in India this year. The league kicked off on August 17 and was to be avaiable exclusively through Facebook’s video platform. It is the first sporting event to be streamed on the social media platform in the Indian subcontinent. With this deal, over 100 select matches will be aired on SPN’s sports channels, including the key clashes, El Clasico and Madrid Derby. All matches will still be available free on Facebook.
SPN has been the home of LaLiga for the past four seasons in India. Facebook won the media rights for LaLiga for the Indian subcontinent for three seasons earlier this month starting from the 2018-19 season. SPN will start broadcasting matches from this weekend. The 2018-19 season of LaLiga Santander will also be available on SPN’s OTT platform, SonyLIV.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer distribution and head - sports, SPN, said, “We have been committed to LaLiga for the past four years and we are excited to continue our partnership with one of the best football leagues in the world. This confirms our commitment to be the premier football destination for all viewers. TV is one of the strongest mediums in India and through this association, Indian audiences will continue to enjoy the LaLiga experience.”
Joyee Biswas, head of APAC sports partnerships, Facebook, said, “We’re excited to team with Sony Pictures Networks India to give fans in India even more ways to watch LaLiga this season. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with broadcasters as we continue to explore a variety of different live sports business models.”
