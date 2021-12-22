Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment sign merger agreement

India Private Limited (SPNI) and Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The agreements follow the conclusion of an exclusive negotiation period during which and SPNI conducted mutual due diligence. After closing, the new combined company will be publicly listed in India. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory, shareholder, and third party approvals.

Under the terms of the definitive agreements, SPNI will have cash balance of $1.5 bn at closing, including through infusion by the current shareholders of SPNI and the promoters (founders) of ZEEL, to enable the combined company to drive sharper content creation across platforms, strengthen its footprint in the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, bid for media rights in the fast-growing sports landscape and pursue other growth opportunities.

will lead the combined company as its managing director & CEO. The majority of the board of directors of the combined company will be nominated by the Sony Group and will include the current SPNI Managing Director and CEO, N P Singh. On closing, Singh will assume a broader executive position at SPE as chairman, Sony Pictures India (a division of SPE) reporting to Ravi Ahuja, SPE’s chairman of Global Television Studios and SPE Corporate Development.



While SPNI will own a 50.86 per cent stake in the merged entity, Zee’s founders will own 3.99 per cent, according to an exchange filing from Zee. The remaining 45.15 per cent will be with public shareholders as part of the definitive agreement.

The combination of and SPNI is expected to achieve business synergies and given their relative strengths in scripted, factual and sports programming, respective distribution footprints across India and iconic entertainment brands, the combined company should be well-positioned to meet the growing consumer demand for premium content across entertainment touchpoints and platforms.