South Indian Bank announces acquisition of 150,000 shares in KIFML

has announced acquisition of 150,000 shares in asset management company Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Ltd (KIFML), promoted by government-owned financial institution Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for Rs 15 lakh.

The bank will hold 8.47 per cent shares post issuance.

KIFML is an investment manager for the Infrastructure Fund Vehicles (IFV) sponsored by KIIFB, which is mobilising funds for infrastructure development in the State.