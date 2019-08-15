Southern real estate sector rises as north goes down: Here're the details

The contrast between the state of real estate between North India and South India could not have been more stark. While throwaway land prices, greed and a disregard for laws led to the real estate bust in the north, the southern market, thanks to being more end-user-driven, along with factors such as economic growth, job creation, and security, as well as strong sentiment, has been consistently doing much better.

With reliable developers who completed projects in time, goodwill and positive sentiment have been created. According to industry experts, for the past 15 years, first the ...