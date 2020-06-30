Spain's Solarpack Corp quotes lowest tariff of Rs 2.36/unit for solar power

In a recent tender for setting up of 2,000 Mw of solar power projects, a Spanish renewable firm quoted the lowest ever tariff in India's solar power history. Solarpack Corporation bid Rs 2.36 per unit for constructing a 300 Mw solar power project and with this has marked it's entry in the Indian market.



The tender floated by (SECI) is pan-India and the developer can set up a project anywhere in the country. SECI is the nodal agency under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for tendering renewable energy projects.



Against the requested 2,000 Mw under tender, SECI received bids for 5,280 Mw. Among other bidders are Avikiran Surya which is backed by Italian utility Enel, New York-based Eden Renewables, which have won 300 Mw each for Rs 2.37/unit.



Ayana Renewable Power which is backed by UK’s CDC and has won 300 MW and 400 MW, respectively, at Rs 2.38/unit.



The last lowest bid in solar was Rs 2.44/unit by ACME Solar in 2018 for a 600 Mw project to be set in Rajasthan. The project is under litigation as ACME wants to cancel it.



This is the first such tender with a majority capacity bid and won by a foreign player.



India has set up an ambitious target of 175 Gw of renewable power by 2022. Solar power will contribute 100Gw. Under the Paris Climate Change summit, India has committed 40 per cent of its energy demand to come from clean energy sources.