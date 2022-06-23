Spandana Sphoorty-Reddy settlement clears way for announcing FY22 results

-
ALSO READ
Spandana Sphoorty posts consolidated net profit of Rs 45.1 cr in Q3FY22
Spandana Sphoorthy, former MD Padmaja Reddy heading for truce over dues
Lenders seek urgent talks between Reddy and Spandana Sphoorty
Spandana Sphoorty soars 18% as ex-MD Padmaja, board resolve differences
Spandana Sphoorty seeks forbearance and a waiver from its lenders
-
The settlement of disputes between Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd’s (SSFL) board and Padmaja Reddy, its erstwhile managing director, has paved the way for the micro finance institution to announce audited results for FY22 before June 30, 2022. It had delayed the declaration of results pending an agreement between the board and Reddy.
The company and Reddy have resolved their differences and have agreed to part ways on amicable terms. The Board of Directors of the company and its subsidiaries (i.e. Criss Financial Ltd and Caspian Financial Services Ltd) on June 21, 2022 approved the Settlement Agreement and the same has been entered into between the company and the erstwhile MD of the company, Padmaja Reddy, Spandana informed BSE.
The company's stock was trading 17.45 per cent higher at Rs 391.30 per share on the bourse.
Also Read: Spandana Sphoorty soars 18% as ex-MD Padmaja, board resolve differences
Some of the issues to be addressed through settlement include payment of dues and clearing related party transactions.
Padmaja Reddy resigned from her position as the managing director of the company on November 2, 2021. Subsequently, certain disputes arose between Reddy and the board.
On May 30, SSFL said this settlement will include a reconciliation of all historical matters. These were to be verified and validated as part of the finalisation procedures for the full‐year accounts. It had indicated to release its annual audited financial results no later than June 30, 2022. The company expects results to be largely in line with its unaudited figures.
SFFL said While Reddy was no longer serving as the managing director, she continued to be a substantial shareholder and member of the company’s Board. Reddy continues to remain a well-wisher of Spandana and will extend all the required guidance and support, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU