Spandana Sphoorty soars 18% as ex-MD Padmaja, board resolve differences

-
ALSO READ
Spandana Sphoorty posts consolidated net profit of Rs 45.1 cr in Q3FY22
Spandana Sphoorty seeks forbearance and a waiver from its lenders
Lenders seek urgent talks between Reddy and Spandana Sphoorty
Spandana Sphoorty posts loss of Rs 58.8 crore for September quarter
MFI Spandana Sphoorty expects to disburse Rs 1,000 cr in Q4 of FY22
-
Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial soared 18.5 per cent to Rs 395 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company and Ms. Padmaja Reddy resolved their differences and agreed to part ways on amicable terms. The stock of the non-banking financial company has rallied over 37 per cent in past three trading days. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2 per cent at 52,435 points as of 11:00 AM.
Ms. Padmaja Reddy, the founder of Spandana Sphoorty Financial, resigned from her position as the Managing Director of the company on November 2, 2021. Subsequently, certain disputes arose between Ms. Padmaja Reddy and the board of directors of the company (Board).
“We are now pleased to inform you that the company and Ms. Reddy have resolved their differences and agreed to part ways on amicable terms,” the company said in a joint press release.
While Ms. Reddy is no longer serving as the Managing Director of the company, she continues to be a substantial shareholder and member of the company’s Board.
Needless to state, that the company and its board reiterate that they are committed to growing the company’s business with a view to take it to greater heights. Ms. Reddy continues to remain a well-wisher of Spandana and will extend all the required guidance and support, the statement said.
Despite the past three-day rally, the stock in the last one year has underperformed the market by falling 46 per cent, as compared to a marginal 0.27 per cent decline in the Sensex.
Meanwhile, the company has yet not announced its quarter and financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. “While we will endeavor to declare the results at the earliest, the same will be submitted no later than June 30, 2022,” the company had said on May 30, 2022.
(With inputs from Rex Cano)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU